UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says US Sanctions Against Putin Could 'rupture Ties'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 05:06 PM

Kremlin says US sanctions against Putin could 'rupture ties'

The Kremlin said Thursday that any US sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin personally would cross a line and could lead to a "rupture of ties"

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said Thursday that any US sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin personally would cross a line and could lead to a "rupture of ties".

On Wednesday, senators from US President Joe Biden's Democratic Party threatened major consequences if Russia invaded Ukraine, including sanctions on Putin and Russian banks as well as $500 million in fresh security aid to Ukraine.

"Introducing sanctions against a head of state is crossing a line and comparable to a rupture of ties," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The United States and its NATO allies held talks this week with Russia to ease tensions over Ukraine, where tens of thousands of Russian troops have massed on the border.

Two rounds of talks, in Geneva on Monday and Brussels on Wednesday, did not result in any breakthrough.

Peskov said Thursday the Kremlin viewed the US draft sanctions "extremely negatively", particularly with "unsuccessful" talks ongoing.

He said the discussion of sanctions did little to create "a constructive atmosphere".

For the third round of talks, the world's largest security body, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, is meeting in Vienna on Thursday. Little breakthrough is expected there, too.

Peskov said that Russia had no "shortage of political will" to continue meetings but reiterated that Moscow needed to see concrete results.

Related Topics

NATO Shortage World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Threatened Vienna Brussels Vladimir Putin Geneva Lead United States Border From Million

Recent Stories

Moscow on Russian Military Infrastructure in Cuba: ..

Moscow on Russian Military Infrastructure in Cuba: Not Ruling Out Anything

2 minutes ago
 Design of Oxygen-Hydrogen Engine for Angara Rocket ..

Design of Oxygen-Hydrogen Engine for Angara Rocket Passes Evaluation - Roscosmos

2 minutes ago
 Four electricity feeders to be installed in FDA Ci ..

Four electricity feeders to be installed in FDA City

2 minutes ago
 Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

9 minutes ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha urges Friday protests, defying ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha urges Friday protests, defying Covid ban

9 minutes ago
 Man shot dead over enmity

Man shot dead over enmity

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.