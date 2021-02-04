UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says US Sanctions Pressure Unacceptable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:27 PM

The Kremlin considers US sanctions unacceptable, but sees that US lawmakers are constantly looking to use restrictions, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Kremlin considers US sanctions unacceptable, but sees that US lawmakers are constantly looking to use restrictions, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of US senators introduced a bill calling for targeted sanctions against Russian officials over the alleged poisoning and imprisonment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny,

"We can see a kind of reflex in US lawmakers to use sanctions.

You know that we consider this approach, using pressure by sanctions, unacceptable in bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters, when asked what the Kremlin thought of US sanctions.

