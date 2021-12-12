(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 12 (Sputnik) - The United States seems to be genuinely convinced that the allegations about Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine are true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"It seems that the Americans have already come to believe that it is not a fake information campaign, but gospel truth," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1, saying that US President Biden talked about the "invasion" of Ukraine during his recent video talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The spokesman also mentioned that Putin had told Biden that the Russian forces are deployed in Russia and do not pose a threat to anyone.