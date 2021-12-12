UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says US Seems To Genuinely Believe In Russia's 'Invasion' Of Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 04:10 PM

Kremlin Says US Seems to Genuinely Believe in Russia's 'Invasion' of Ukraine

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 12 (Sputnik) - The United States seems to be genuinely convinced that the allegations about Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine are true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"It seems that the Americans have already come to believe that it is not a fake information campaign, but gospel truth," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1, saying that US President Biden talked about the "invasion" of Ukraine during his recent video talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The spokesman also mentioned that Putin had told Biden that the Russian forces are deployed in Russia and do not pose a threat to anyone.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin United States December Sunday

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in ..

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in women&#039;s rights this year ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooper ..

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

42 minutes ago
 UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE President receives letter from President of Az ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2 ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2022 to advance global sustaina ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: ..

UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: Russian Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.