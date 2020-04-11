Kremlin Says Victory Day Parade in Moscow Surely to Take Place, Perhaps Not on May 9

(@FahadShabbir)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that the Victory Day parade in Moscow would take place for sure, however, there was a possibility of postponing it from May 9 to another date due to the coronavirus pandemic

"No one should have any doubt that there would be the Victory Day parade and the celebrations. I don't know whether it will be on May 9 or later, but it will take place for sure," Peskov said in a televised interview.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, no decision to cancel the parade has been made by Russian President Vladimir Putin yet.

"So far, as of today, no decisions have been made to postpone the festivities, to postpone the Victory Day parade, or to postpone the Immortal Regiment [commemorative procession].

They [the decisions] will be made later, taking into consideration the development of the situation. Various options are being considered, which is understandable," Peskov said.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9 the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany by Soviet forces in 1945. The festivities traditionally include a military parade on Moscow's Red Square.

As of Saturday, Russia has registered almost 13,600 COVID-19 cases with 106 deaths. Over 1,000 people have recovered.