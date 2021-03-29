Kremlin Says Victory Day Parade 'Will Definitely Happen' in Moscow This Year

The parade in honor of the victory in the World War II, traditionally held on Victory Day, May 9, will definitely happen this year in Moscow following optimistic pandemic forecasts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The parade in honor of the victory in the World War II, traditionally held on Victory Day, May 9, will definitely happen this year in Moscow following optimistic pandemic forecasts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The parade will definitely happen. As you know, there have already been statements that the preparations for the Immortal Regiment are also underway," Peskov told journalists.

The spokesman confirmed that the date in question was May 9.

"Of course, we should still keep in mind our health authorities, but looking at the dynamics so far, we can be cautiously optimistic," Peskov stated.

However, spokesman said that he did not have the information on whether foreign guests would be invited to the parade.

He stressed that Russia has the pandemic under control and "feels more confident," whereas the situation in many European countries is still "alarming" and there is "much work to do before they stabilize."