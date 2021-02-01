UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Violence Against Police At Unauthorized Rallies Cannot Be Tolerated

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:49 PM

Violence against the law enforcement officials at unauthorized rallies is unacceptable, there cannot be any dialogue with bullies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Violence against the law enforcement officials at unauthorized rallies is unacceptable, there cannot be any dialogue with bullies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"[There were] quite a lot of hooligans, provocateurs, who behaved more or less aggressively toward the law enforcement officials, which is unacceptable. That is why the police acts and takes certain steps," the spokesman told reporters.

There can be no dialogue with hooligans and bullies, Peskov said, adding that "the law must be applied in their situation with all its strictness."

Each case, where a participant in an unauthorized rally received some injuries, should be viewed on its own merits, the spokesman said. The police respond to provocations strongly and within law.

The harsh actions of the police should be considered in the context of reasons they had for taking those steps, Peskov said.

