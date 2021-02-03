Kremlin says wants to boost Sputnik V vaccine production abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia is working to increase production of its homemade Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in foreign countries.

"In the very near future there are plans to establish production in foreign countries, which will satisfy the demand from more and more countries," he told reporters, a day after The Lancet medical journal published results showing the vaccine to be safe and 91.6 percent effective.