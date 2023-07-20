Open Menu

Kremlin Says Warning About Unsafe Zones In Black Sea Connected To Grain Deal Suspension

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Says Warning About Unsafe Zones in Black Sea Connected to Grain Deal Suspension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The statement of the Russian Defense Ministry on tankers and unsafe zones in the Black Sea is connected with the termination of the grain deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers starting July 20, adding that flags of countries of such vessels will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.

"This statement is related to the termination of the (grain) deal," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on whether this statement could be considered another part of Russia's response to the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

