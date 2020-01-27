Kremlin Says Warsaw Never Invited Putin to Attend Holocaust Memorial Events

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the Holocaust memorial events in Poland, as he never received an invitation, and therefore will send the ambassador to Warsaw in his place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

"Russia will be represented at the ambassadorial level ...

No, there was no invitation [sent] to Vladimir Putin," Peskov told reporters.

The 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau will be celebrated at Poland's Oswiecim later on Monday. About 200 former prisoners from around the world and numerous official delegations are expected to attend the events.

Russia will be represented by Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev.