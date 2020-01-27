UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Warsaw Never Invited Putin To Attend Holocaust Memorial Events

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:14 PM

Kremlin Says Warsaw Never Invited Putin to Attend Holocaust Memorial Events

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the Holocaust memorial events in Poland, as he never received an invitation, and therefore will send the ambassador to Warsaw in his place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the Holocaust memorial events in Poland, as he never received an invitation, and therefore will send the ambassador to Warsaw in his place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Russia will be represented at the ambassadorial level ...

No, there was no invitation [sent] to Vladimir Putin," Peskov told reporters.

The 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau will be celebrated at Poland's Oswiecim later on Monday. About 200 former prisoners from around the world and numerous official delegations are expected to attend the events.

Russia will be represented by Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev.

Related Topics

World Russia Warsaw Vladimir Putin Poland From

Recent Stories

FNC Interior Affairs Committee, French National As ..

1 minute ago

SBP asked to stop rubbing salt in the wound: Mian ..

5 minutes ago

Masood urges business community to invest in AJK

7 minutes ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

23 minutes ago

PM accepts Sindh govt's plea for change of IGP

25 minutes ago

Seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.