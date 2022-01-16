UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Weapon Deployment In Kaliningrad Exclave Not Up For Debate

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Kremlin Says Weapon Deployment in Kaliningrad Exclave Not Up for Debate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Russia will never discuss the deployment of missiles or other types of weaponry in its exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN in response to whether it would consider moving Iskander ballistic missiles to the mainland.

"Russia will never discuss with anyone the withdrawal of any missiles or weapons from Kaliningrad because Kaliningrad is a territory of Russia. With all due respect, we will never tolerate any demands for us to do this or that on our territory. None of the countries would tolerate that," he said in an interview.

