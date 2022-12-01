MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) West's attempts to create a "tribunal" for Ukraine are not legitimate, will not be accepted and will be condemned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the French Foreign Ministry said that the country has started working with European and Ukrainian partners to create a special tribunal to investigate Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"As for attempts to create some kind of tribunals, they will have no legitimacy, will not be accepted by us and will be condemned by us," Peskov said.