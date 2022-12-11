PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, December 11 (Sputnik) - Russia's concerns about the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine were ignored by the West, which became one of the premises of the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Zeit newspaper that the 2014 Minsk agreement "was an attempt to give Ukraine extra time." The former chancellor said she doubted NATO countries could have done as much then as they were doing now to help Ukraine.

"Well, over time, of course, this became obvious, and again, (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and our other representatives constantly repeated and stated this. But this was all ignored by other participants in the negotiation process. But all this is just the forerunner of the special military operation," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1 when asked whether Russia understood that Western countries were lying about the agreements.