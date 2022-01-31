Kremlin Says Will Inform About Possible Putin-Johnson Talks on Monday in Timely Manner

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Kremlin will inform in due time whether a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be held on Monday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president starts the week with a fairly regular working day. He works today in the Kremlin. Today is meeting day.

In the evening, there will be an international telephone conversation, somewhere closer to 9 p.m. (local time, 18:00 GMT), we will inform you about the main topics that will appear. Let us not get ahead of ourselves," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether he was talking about negotiations with Johnson, Peskov declined to answer, explaining that information about the telephone conversation would be provided in a timely manner.