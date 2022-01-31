UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Will Inform About Possible Putin-Johnson Talks On Monday In Timely Manner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Says Will Inform About Possible Putin-Johnson Talks on Monday in Timely Manner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Kremlin will inform in due time whether a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be held on Monday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president starts the week with a fairly regular working day. He works today in the Kremlin. Today is meeting day.

In the evening, there will be an international telephone conversation, somewhere closer to 9 p.m. (local time, 18:00 GMT), we will inform you about the main topics that will appear. Let us not get ahead of ourselves," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether he was talking about negotiations with Johnson, Peskov declined to answer, explaining that information about the telephone conversation would be provided in a timely manner.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom P

Recent Stories

Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strik ..

Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strike Against Low Pay

5 minutes ago
 No Bilateral Meetings Planned for Putin in Beijing ..

No Bilateral Meetings Planned for Putin in Beijing - Peskov

6 minutes ago
 Weekend attacks kill dozens in north Nigeria

Weekend attacks kill dozens in north Nigeria

6 minutes ago
 SSP Sukkur held introductory meeting

SSP Sukkur held introductory meeting

7 minutes ago
 Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to open new avenues of ..

Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to open new avenues of development: Fawad

7 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says US Media Publish Deliberately False I ..

Kremlin Says US Media Publish Deliberately False Information on Ukraine

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>