Kremlin Says Will of Both Kiev, Donbas Republics Needed to Change Minsk Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The will of both Kiev and the breakaway Donbas republics is needed to change the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the relevant idea of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Not even the Kremlin should be asked about it. Mutual will of conflicting parties is needed, and these parties are Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics. The Minsk set of measures has been signed by representatives of the self-proclaimed republics.

So, discussing any innovation without learning the opinion and the stand of representatives of the self-proclaimed republics is possible, but it is not highly promising," Peskov told reporters, when asked on what conditions the Kremlin would agree to negotiate Kiev's initiative to upgrade the Minsk agreements.

The leaders of the Normandy-format member states remain committed to the Minsk agreements, and if Kiev has changed its stand, this should be analyzed, Peskov added.