UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Will Of Both Kiev, Donbas Republics Needed To Change Minsk Agreements

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Kremlin Says Will of Both Kiev, Donbas Republics Needed to Change Minsk Agreements

The will of both Kiev and the breakaway Donbas republics is needed to change the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the relevant idea of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The will of both Kiev and the breakaway Donbas republics is needed to change the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the relevant idea of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Not even the Kremlin should be asked about it. Mutual will of conflicting parties is needed, and these parties are Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics. The Minsk set of measures has been signed by representatives of the self-proclaimed republics.

So, discussing any innovation without learning the opinion and the stand of representatives of the self-proclaimed republics is possible, but it is not highly promising," Peskov told reporters, when asked on what conditions the Kremlin would agree to negotiate Kiev's initiative to upgrade the Minsk agreements.

The leaders of the Normandy-format member states remain committed to the Minsk agreements, and if Kiev has changed its stand, this should be analyzed, Peskov added.

Related Topics

Minsk Kiev

Recent Stories

 UK’s elections: At least 15 Pakistanis elected ..

13 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistan Advocate Dialogue For Dispute ..

14 minutes ago

Grand Health Alliance denies medico legal to lawye ..

33 minutes ago

Tremendous response by the customers on Infinix 12 ..

40 minutes ago

Xi congratulates Mamibian president on re-election ..

17 minutes ago

Moldovan President Expects to Discuss Gas Deliveri ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.