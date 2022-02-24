MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The word "occupation" is inapplicable to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No one is talking about occupation. The word is not applicable in this case," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov commented on a question about the possibility of a political change in Kiev by saying that "it is a question of the choice of the Ukrainian people."

"Earlier, I once again spoke about the two objectives (of the Russian operation) that were formulated by the commander-in-chief and the country's president, (Vladimir Putin).

The rest is a matter of choice of the Ukrainian people," the spokesman said.

Peskov added that the neutralization of the Ukrainian military potential is among these objectives.

"This, of course, means the neutralization of the military potential (of Ukraine), which has recently significantly increased, including thanks to the activity of foreign countries," the spokesman said, addressing the question whether the demilitarization of Kiev means the elimination of the Ukrainian army.