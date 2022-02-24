UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Word 'Occupation' Inapplicable To Russia's Military Operation In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Kremlin Says Word 'Occupation' Inapplicable to Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The word "occupation" is inapplicable to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No one is talking about occupation. The word is not applicable in this case," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov commented on a question about the possibility of a political change in Kiev by saying that "it is a question of the choice of the Ukrainian people."

"Earlier, I once again spoke about the two objectives (of the Russian operation) that were formulated by the commander-in-chief and the country's president, (Vladimir Putin).

The rest is a matter of choice of the Ukrainian people," the spokesman said.

Peskov added that the neutralization of the Ukrainian military potential is among these objectives.

"This, of course, means the neutralization of the military potential (of Ukraine), which has recently significantly increased, including thanks to the activity of foreign countries," the spokesman said, addressing the question whether the demilitarization of Kiev means the elimination of the Ukrainian army.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

24 minutes ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

24 minutes ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

24 minutes ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

24 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audien ..

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audiences Due to COVID-19 Symptoms - ..

24 minutes ago
 Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>