Kremlin Says Words Of Ukrainian Intelligence Chief On Wagner Wanting Nuclear Arms Fake

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the words of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, that Wagner Group private military company (PMC) allegedly wanted to get nuclear ammunition was fake news.

Earlier in the week, Budanov told Reuters that Wagner PMC allegedly attempted to seize nuclear weapons from a nuclear weapons depot in the city of Voronezh-45 during the mutiny attempt on June 24.

"The Kremlin has no such information. It looks like another fake news example," Peskov told a briefing, answering a relevant question.

