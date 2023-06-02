Kremlin Says Work With OPEC+ Members Will Continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Russia is in touch with OPEC+ member states and will continue cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No one, even specialists, never announces (plans), of course, we will not announce either.

I can only say that Russia continues contacts with the participants of the process, will continue this work," Peskov told reporters when asked what Russia expects from the upcoming OPEC+ summit and what proposals it has.