Kremlin Says Working on Putin-Xi Teleconference for Power of Siberia Pipeline Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have discussed potentially launching gas deliveries to China via Power of Siberia pipeline at a teleconference, this option is in the works, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

The Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov has told reporters that Putin and Xi would launch the gas deliveries to China via the eastern route in December.

"There was a conversation with Xi Jinping in Brasilia several days earlier, last week. And Putin and Xi Jinping actually talked about participating via a joint teleconference. So this option is now in the works. Naturally, this is a landmark event. Xi Jinping and Putin have remarked on its importance in their recent conversation, so this cannot be excluded that this teleconference will happen," Peskov said.