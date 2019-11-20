UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Working On Putin-Xi Teleconference For Power Of Siberia Pipeline Launch

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin Says Working on Putin-Xi Teleconference for Power of Siberia Pipeline Launch

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have discussed potentially launching gas deliveries to China via Power of Siberia pipeline at a teleconference, this option is in the works, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have discussed potentially launching gas deliveries to China via Power of Siberia pipeline at a teleconference, this option is in the works, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

The Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov has told reporters that Putin and Xi would launch the gas deliveries to China via the eastern route in December.

"There was a conversation with Xi Jinping in Brasilia several days earlier, last week. And Putin and Xi Jinping actually talked about participating via a joint teleconference. So this option is now in the works. Naturally, this is a landmark event. Xi Jinping and Putin have remarked on its importance in their recent conversation, so this cannot be excluded that this teleconference will happen," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia China Brasilia Vladimir Putin December Gas Event Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

 Traders sell Sindhi, Swati tomato at par with Ir ..

14 minutes ago

Health deptt launches school children screening

4 minutes ago

Didn't join PTI on suggestion of anyone: Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

Asad Umar assumes charge as Minister for Planning

4 minutes ago

S. Korea, Japan fail to narrow difference over tra ..

4 minutes ago

Wirecard shares slide over incomplete Singapore au ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.