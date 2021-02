The Kremlin is concerned about Kiev's sanctions against an opposition politician, Viktor Medvedchuk, and believes that Ukraine is veering toward repressions, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Kremlin is concerned about Kiev's sanctions against an opposition politician, Viktor Medvedchuk, and believes that Ukraine is veering toward repressions, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

The Ukrainian national security council on Friday imposed sanctions against 19 legal entities and eight individuals.

"This is generally of concern. It is of concern because we can see the reactionary tendency growing in Ukraine. We can see the reaction in politics and within the society. We can see repressions against mass media, Ukrainian citizens, leading Ukrainian politicians," Peskov told reporters.