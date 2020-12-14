UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Worrying Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh Was Quickly Resolved

Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:37 PM

Kremlin Says Worrying Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh Was Quickly Resolved

There was a worrying situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, but it was urgently resolved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Monday, commenting on the recent ceasefire violation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) There was a worrying situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, but it was urgently resolved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Monday, commenting on the recent ceasefire violation.

On Saturday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani military had attacked the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Moscow monitors development, as "this implies extra load for our peacekeepers." He also pointed to contacts on the matter.

"This is all we can say ... Yes, there was a worrying situation, but it was settled very quickly," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin has any information on the ceasefire breach.

