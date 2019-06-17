It would be incorrect to judge Russian President Vladimir Putin's popularity rating based on weekly or monthly data alone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

"We have said everything we could on this topic. There are no new elements.

There are a) different methods b) a certain, if we use a market term, volatility, and of course, judging by one week or even one month on whether the rating fell or increased would not be entirely correct," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the lowering of the rating in the polls based on a new method ahead of Putin's upcoming "direct line."

Peskov remarked that it would be better to make conclusions based on a larger amount of data and added that the questions on fluctuations of the president's rating should be addressed to sociologists.