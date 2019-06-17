UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Would Be Incorrect To Judge Putin's Popularity Rating By Monthly Data

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:52 PM

Kremlin Says Would Be Incorrect to Judge Putin's Popularity Rating by Monthly Data

It would be incorrect to judge Russian President Vladimir Putin's popularity rating based on weekly or monthly data alone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) It would be incorrect to judge Russian President Vladimir Putin's popularity rating based on weekly or monthly data alone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"We have said everything we could on this topic. There are no new elements.

There are a) different methods b) a certain, if we use a market term, volatility, and of course, judging by one week or even one month on whether the rating fell or increased would not be entirely correct," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the lowering of the rating in the polls based on a new method ahead of Putin's upcoming "direct line."

Peskov remarked that it would be better to make conclusions based on a larger amount of data and added that the questions on fluctuations of the president's rating should be addressed to sociologists.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Market

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

2 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

33 seconds ago

Taliban Deputy Head Secretly Visits China to Discu ..

39 seconds ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

6 minutes ago

Death toll of children due to encephalitis mounts ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.