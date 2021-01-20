UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Would Prefer US President To Pardon Russia's Bout, Yaroshenko

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Kremlin would prefer to see Russians Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko among the people pardoned by outgoing President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Of course, we would prefer to see their rights respected, to have these people released," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin was disappointed that Trump did not pardon Bout or Yaroshenko.

