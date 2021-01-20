Kremlin Says Would Welcome US Showing Support for New START Extension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Moscow would welcome it if Washington indicated support for the extension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), but all efforts on that front should take into account interests of both sides, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Joe Biden's incoming administration plans to engage with Russia "very quickly" on the treaty and wants to have an extension, Biden's nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said Tuesday during his confirmation hearing.

"Of course, our experts know Mr Blinken's approach to Russian-US relations well. So, if his main ideology has not changed, we understand well what to expect," Peskov said, when asked about Moscow's opinion of Blinken's words.

The spokesman added that Russia consistently supported the treaty.

"So, if our US partners really show political will to preserve this treaty, it can only be welcomed. But, of course, the efforts to extend it should show mutual respect and account for the interests of both sides," Peskov said.