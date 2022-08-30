Kremlin Says WP Spreading Fake News After Report About Iranian Drones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Washington Post has been spreading many false news recently when commencing on a report about Tehran supplying Moscow with drones.

"Washington Post, unfortunately, has been publishing a lot of false information lately.

As for our relations with Iran, you know, they are developing dynamically, they have developed before, they are developing now and will continue to develop," Peskov told reporters.