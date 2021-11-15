Kremlin says 'wrong' to entirely blame Lukashenko for migrant crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin said Monday it is "wrong" to entirely blame Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for the migrant crisis unfolding on Belarus's border with EU member Poland

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Monday it is "wrong" to entirely blame Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for the migrant crisis unfolding on Belarus's border with EU member Poland.

"Lukashenko is not creating the situation that is taking place at the border," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "It is completely wrong to place all the blame on Lukashenko."