Kremlin Says Xi's Visit To Russia Will Be Announced In Timely Manner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Kremlin Says Xi's Visit to Russia Will Be Announced in Timely Manner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia will be announced in a timely manner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"So far we have nothing to say on this topic. All visits of foreign guests to Russia are announced in a timely manner," Peskov said, commenting on reports about the possible date of the visit of the Chinese president to Russia on March 21.

