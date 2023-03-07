(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia will be announced in a timely manner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"So far we have nothing to say on this topic. All visits of foreign guests to Russia are announced in a timely manner," Peskov said, commenting on reports about the possible date of the visit of the Chinese president to Russia on March 21.