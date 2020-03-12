UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Yet To Receive Request For Humanitarian Supplies Of Masks To Virus-Hit Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Kremlin Says Yet to Receive Request for Humanitarian Supplies of Masks to Virus-Hit Italy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Kremlin has not yet received an appeal from an association of Italian lawyers to send protective masks to the country amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alexandro Maria Tirelli, the head of Italy's lawyer association Camere Penali del Diritto Europeo e Internazionale, told Sputnik that they had requested the Russian government to order humanitarian shipments of masks to Italy.

"No, we have not seen this message yet," Peskov said.

Italy has the largest COVID-19 outbreak outside of China, with over 12,400 infected people and 827 fatalities.

Since the start of the outbreak, Russia has registered 28 coronavirus cases.

