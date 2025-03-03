Kremlin Says Zelensky Needs To Be Forced To Make Peace
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Kremlin on Monday accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of not wanting peace, following a clash last week between the Ukrainian leader and US President Donald Trump.
"He doesn't want peace. Someone should make him want peace. If the Europeans do it, all kudos to them," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He described Friday's angry public encounter between Trump and Zelensky as "quite an unprecedented event".
He put the blame on Zelensky, who he said "demonstrated a complete lack of diplomatic abilities. To put it mildly."
Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was aware of what happened, saying it proved Russia's view of the conflict correct.
He suggested that European allies will also have to soothe Trump, saying "someone will have to make sizable efforts in dialogue with Washington in order to somehow cancel out the unpleasant residue that undoubtedly remains in the White House after talking to Zelensky".
In this situation, "clearly the efforts of Washington alone and the readiness of Moscow will not be enough", Peskov said.
The Kremlin commented after Ukraine's European allies held crisis talks in London at the weekend and Zelensky said he would work with Europe to set terms for a possible peace deal.
The Kremlin spokesman described the situation as "complex", saying that "the collective West has begun to partially lose its collective unity" on Ukraine.
"Although possible peace plans are being initially sketched out, it is not possible yet to say that there is a coherent peace plan."
Russia is continuing its "special military operation" in Ukraine, "in order to achieve the aims that it had from the start," Peskov said.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
37 injured in NW Türkiye bus crash6 minutes ago
-
"Ne Zha 2" makes history as first non-Hollywood film to surpass 2 billion USD7 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says Zelensky needs to be forced to make peace7 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia marks health Martyr Day16 minutes ago
-
BYD, DJI unveil intelligent vehicle-mounted drone system16 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka Railways announces new speed limits to protect wild elephants16 minutes ago
-
"Danger-level" heat index prompts some schools in Philippine capital to suspend classes17 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews security arrangements at Darya Khan-bridge checkpost17 minutes ago
-
227,000 Iftar meals distributed daily at the Prophet's Mosque27 minutes ago
-
Ramadan's cold return: Northern Borders relives winter memories after 30 years36 minutes ago
-
Jazan's perfumed water tradition: A luxurious addition to Iftar tables37 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko: Vice premiers will have more weight in new govt47 minutes ago