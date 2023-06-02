UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Zelenskyy's Call To Admit Ukraine To NATO Proves Kiev Not Willing To Talk

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The appeal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to admit Ukraine to NATO confirms that Kiev is not willing to settle the situation through negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

During the second European Political Community Summit on Thursday, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should be invited to join NATO and the EU this year.

"We say with regret that such statements confirm that the Kiev regime is not ready, willing and able to solve the existing problems via negotiations," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement.

The issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO is one of main problems for Russia years to come, the official said, adding that Russia will protect its interests, which include Ukraine not becoming a NATO member.

