MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on the absence of borders between Ukraine and Poland requires clarification, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy said that there will be no border between Poland and Ukraine in the future.

"If Zelenskyy had in mind the absorption of Ukraine by Poland, this needs to be sorted out. If Zelenskyy wants to follow the path of his neighbors, for example, to announce that there will be no more Ukrainian language, but there will be a Polish language, we also saw such precedents in the neighborhood of Ukraine. It is unlikely that this can be somehow understood. Probably, we still need to be patient and continue to follow the statements of Zelenskyy in order to understand the plan," Peskov told reporters.