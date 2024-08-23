Kremlin Seeks To Play Down Ukraine's Incursion
August 23, 2024
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Kremlin's response to Ukrainian soldiers controlling a slice of Russia's Kursk region has been muted so far, as it gets on with business as usual rather than making threatening speeches.
President Vladimir Putin has opted for his go-to style of downplaying uncomfortable news, referring to the largest incursion in Russia since World War II as "the situation that has developed."
"It's the usual way he acts in similar circumstances: disappearing until the situation sizzles down and then making it look like everything is normal," said political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann.
Putin has reserved his harshest comment on the surprise offensive to an unlikely audience: three mothers who lost children in the 2004 Beslan school massacre in Russia's North Caucasus.
"These enemies are continuing their work, trying to shake our country," Putin told the women on a visit this week ahead of the anniversary, likening the incursion to Islamist terrorism and vowing to "defeat these criminals."
