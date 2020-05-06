UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees As Kazakhstan's Domestic Affair Nazarbayeva's Dismissal As Senate Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:22 PM

Kremlin Sees as Kazakhstan's Domestic Affair Nazarbayeva's Dismissal as Senate Speaker

The Kremlin sees as Kazakhstan's domestic matter the dismissal of Dariga Nazarbayeva, a daughter of ex-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, from the post of speaker of the upper house, the Senate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Kremlin sees as Kazakhstan's domestic matter the dismissal of Dariga Nazarbayeva, a daughter of ex-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, from the post of speaker of the upper house, the Senate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not discussed this either with Nazarbayev or with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Peskov noted, adding, however, that the Kremlin follows the situation.

"This is an absolutely domestic matter of our partner, Kazakhstan. This is why we do not find it proper to provide any comment, since absolutely no comment is needed, this is Kazakhstan's domestic matter.

The reason for Nazarbayeva's dismissal from the second-highest political post in the country has not been made public.

