Kremlin Sees As Negative Bans On Russian Media On Foreign Online Platforms - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:51 PM

The Kremlin believes bans on Russian media on foreign platforms is unacceptable, sees it in a negative light, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Kremlin believes bans on Russian media on foreign platforms is unacceptable, sees it in a negative light, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Extremely negative. We consider it unacceptable.

We hope this decision will be reconsidered like it has been done regarding other materials and resources. The company should care about its reputation," Peskov said, when asked about he Kremlin's opinion on the blocking of Russian media materials on Google platforms.

