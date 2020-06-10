UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees Belarus' Presidential Race As Minsk's Internal Matter, Warns Against Meddling

Wed 10th June 2020

Russia views the upcoming presidential election in Belarus as the latter's internal matter in which it does not meddle, recommending that others follow suit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russia views the upcoming presidential election in Belarus as the latter's internal matter in which it does not meddle, recommending that others follow suit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The election is set for August 9. Currently, 14 people are collecting signatures to put forward their candidacies for the top office. Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko is seeking reelection.

"We do not see anything that would discredit this election. This is an internal matter of Belarus. We suggest that others not interfere in these internal affairs either," Peskov said, commenting on the upcoming race.

When asked to comment on last week's claim by President Lukashenko that Russian oligarchs are financing the radical Belarusian opposition, the spokesman said there are no oligarchs in Russia.

"Oligarchs are businessmen who have political aspirations and a desire to use their money to influence politics. I am unaware of the existence of oligarchs in our country. This is first of all. And, secondly, I am unaware that they were engaged in something in Belarus," Peskov added.

Russia at the same time is closely watching the election campaign in Belarus, since it is "our closest ally" and the country with which Russia forms the union state, the Kremlin spokesman added, wishing the neighbor nation success in holding the election.

