UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Sees Constitutional Amendments As Matter Of State's Existence, Future

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:24 PM

Kremlin Sees Constitutional Amendments as Matter of State's Existence, Future

The Kremlin sees amendments to the Russian constitution as a matter of the state's existence and future, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Kremlin sees amendments to the Russian constitution as a matter of the state's existence and future, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, the overwhelming majority of the population understands the pivotal importance [of the amendments].

Therefore, the understanding of this importance and the effect from these changes can be seen as a matter of the state's existence and its future," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's stand on when Russians will feel the changes if the amendments are introduced.

The Kremlin assumes that the amendments can come into effect only if they are supported by Russians at the upcoming nationwide vote, just like President Vladimir Putin has already said, Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Ajman Chamber fuses digital services with Ajman Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Environment conducive for investment in dairy and ..

12 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo celebrates International Flamingo Day

24 minutes ago

Russia, China, India Defense Ministers to Hold Tri ..

11 seconds ago

Ryabkov Says Talks With Trumps's Envoy Billingslea ..

13 seconds ago

McTominay signs new deal at Man Utd

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.