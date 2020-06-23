The Kremlin sees amendments to the Russian constitution as a matter of the state's existence and future, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Kremlin sees amendments to the Russian constitution as a matter of the state's existence and future, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, the overwhelming majority of the population understands the pivotal importance [of the amendments].

Therefore, the understanding of this importance and the effect from these changes can be seen as a matter of the state's existence and its future," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's stand on when Russians will feel the changes if the amendments are introduced.

The Kremlin assumes that the amendments can come into effect only if they are supported by Russians at the upcoming nationwide vote, just like President Vladimir Putin has already said, Peskov added.