Kremlin Sees Detainee Exchange With Ukraine As Positive Step - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The Kremlin sees the exchange of detainees between Russia and Ukraine as a positive step and a reason for cautious optimism on improvement in the relationship, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine released 35 detained and convicted persons each.

"It was an exchange of detained persons. We see the exchange as a positive step and welcome it. Of course, it gives reason for cautious optimism regarding the further work on ways for normalization of relations between Russia and Ukraine, for one thing. And of course, most importantly, for conditions to implement Minsk agreements," Peskov told reporters.