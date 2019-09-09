UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Sees Detainee Exchange With Ukraine As Positive Step - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin Sees Detainee Exchange With Ukraine As Positive Step - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The Kremlin sees the exchange of detainees between Russia and Ukraine as a positive step and a reason for cautious optimism on improvement in the relationship, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine released 35 detained and convicted persons each.

"It was an exchange of detained persons. We see the exchange as a positive step and welcome it. Of course, it gives reason for cautious optimism regarding the further work on ways for normalization of relations between Russia and Ukraine, for one thing. And of course, most importantly, for conditions to implement Minsk agreements," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Minsk

Recent Stories

Samiullah visits Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk

5 minutes ago

Rich tributes paid to Karbala martyrs

6 minutes ago

Elections in Russia Were Rather Smooth, Took Place ..

6 minutes ago

Two Children Killed in Bomb Blast in Southwestern ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Explains Why Putin Did Not Greet ..

6 minutes ago

Two dead, travel chaos, after powerful typhoon pum ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.