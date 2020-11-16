Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Monday Turkish President Recep Tayiip Erdogan's motion to deploy troops to Azerbaijan as an internal procedure allowed by the Turkish legislature

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Monday Turkish President Recep Tayiip Erdogan's motion to deploy troops to Azerbaijan as an internal procedure allowed by the Turkish legislature.

According to media reports, the motion was recently submitted to the Turkish parliament.

"There will be a [Russian-Turkish] monitoring center on Azerbaijan's territory, so, Turkish servicemen have to be deployed there. This is done to implement domestic procedures envisioned by the legislation of the Republic of Turkey. This is Turkey's domestic affair," Peskov told reporters.

"As for the agreements to create a joint monitoring center on the Azerbaijani territory, this is a result of the Russian-Turkish bilateral arrangement," the Kremlin spokesman added.