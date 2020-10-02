MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Friday that the European Union's decision to slap Belarus with sanctions showed the bloc's weakness.

The EU leaders have coordinated, at their summit in Brussels, a list of Belarusians who will be sanctioned. The list includes around 40 people, but not Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. According to French President Emmanuel Macron, Lukashenko can be added in the list if he fails to establish a political dialogue with the people.

"You know, we have a very negative stand on sanctions policy in general.

Anyway, this is rather a manifestation of weakness, not power," Peskov told reporters.

Lukashenko's inclusion in the sanctions list would close the door on the possibility for contacts with the country, Peskov went on to say, praising the European Union's decision.

"This would certainly deprive the EU of the possibility to maintain dialogue with Belarus, including for discussing the topics that both sides are interested in. So, we are rather positive about it," Peskov said.