UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Sees Good Prospects Of UN 'Big Five' Summit Taking Place At 75th UNGA

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:26 PM

Kremlin Sees Good Prospects of UN 'Big Five' Summit Taking Place at 75th UNGA

A proposed meeting between the leaders of United Nations Security Council member-states has good prospects of taking place at the annual General Assembly (UNGA) in the New York City headquarters to mark the 75th anniversary of the organization's formation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) A proposed meeting between the leaders of United Nations Security Council member-states has good prospects of taking place at the annual General Assembly (UNGA) in the New York City headquarters to mark the 75th anniversary of the organization's formation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

The spokesman also said that it is early to say whether the coronavirus pandemic will have an effect on the General Assembly scheduled for September.

"Everyone is saying that the best venue for such a meeting of 'the five' may be the jubilee General Assembly - it will be 75 years old this September. There is still a lot of time and it is early to say how and whether the coronavirus will affect at all," Peskov told reporters in a regular daily briefing.

"Now we proceed from the fact that the prospects for holding such a meeting - so needed by all of us and all of humanity - are really positive and very great," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations New York May September All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Isa bin Rashid Al-Khalifa, icon of Bahrain ..

5 minutes ago

Gold Continues Downward Path, Palladium Recovers A ..

5 minutes ago

French football season suspended 'until further no ..

5 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

5 minutes ago

IAS Scientific Conference postponed in wake of tra ..

5 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 150 billion ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.