Kremlin Sees Good Prospects of UN 'Big Five' Summit Taking Place at 75th UNGA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) A proposed meeting between the leaders of United Nations Security Council member-states has good prospects of taking place at the annual General Assembly (UNGA) in the New York City headquarters to mark the 75th anniversary of the organization's formation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

The spokesman also said that it is early to say whether the coronavirus pandemic will have an effect on the General Assembly scheduled for September.

"Everyone is saying that the best venue for such a meeting of 'the five' may be the jubilee General Assembly - it will be 75 years old this September. There is still a lot of time and it is early to say how and whether the coronavirus will affect at all," Peskov told reporters in a regular daily briefing.

"Now we proceed from the fact that the prospects for holding such a meeting - so needed by all of us and all of humanity - are really positive and very great," Peskov said.