Kremlin Sees Increased NATO Military Activity in East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Kremlin sees increased NATO military buildup in the East, as well as provocation actions and arming of Ukraine, spokesman Dmitry Pskov said on Friday, adding that Moscow is forced to take response measures.

"President (Vladimir) Putin yesterday reminded us of our recent past, when Russia was deceived. ...

Russia was promised that NATO would not go further to the East, and then they were deceived, and NATO went further to the East. Now a very similar scenario is observed, we see the drift of NATO's military infrastructure to the East. We see a rapid process of arming Ukraine by NATO states. And, of course, this forces Russia to respond and take measures to protect and ensure its interests and its security," Peskov told reporters.