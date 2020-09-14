UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees Lukashenko As Legitimate President, All Belarusians As Brotherly People

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:49 PM

Alexander Lukashenko is the legitimate president of Belarus, and all Belarusians are seen as brotherly people in Russia, regardless of whether they agree with the latest election results or not, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] is the legitimate president of the Republic of Belarus and is a vis- a-vis of President [Vladimir] Putin in interstate relations," Peskov said following the two leaders' talks in Sochi.

Russia sees all Belarusians, both those supporting Lukashenko and those opposing him, as brotherly people.

"As President Putin has said from the very beginning, we want everything that happens in Belarus to happen not in some non-constitutional form, but within a legal framework," the spokesman stated.

When asked whether the two leaders discussed the use of force to disperse protesters in Belarus, the Peskov noted that this is not a matter of bilateral relations.

