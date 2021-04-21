Kremlin Sees Meddling, Insults as 'Red Lines' in Relations With West

Moscow considers interference in its affairs, insults and infringement on its economic interests to be "red lines" in relations with the West that President Vladimir Putin mentioned in his address to the parliament, the Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Moscow considers interference in its affairs, insults and infringement on its economic interests to be "red lines" in relations with the West that President Vladimir Putin mentioned in his address to the parliament, the Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday.

"As for the 'red lines,' they are obvious. First of all, these are our national interests, the interests of our external security, the interests of our internal security to prevent any interference from outside, whether it is our elections or other domestic political processes. This is about preventing an offensive conversation with our country, preventing an infringement on the economic interests of our country," Dmitry Peskov told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

Earlier this day, Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address, outlining priorities of Russia's domestic and foreign policies. On the foreign policy front, he expressed hope that no one will dare to cross "red lines" in relations with Russia, noting that where these "red lines" lie will be determined by Moscow itself in each specific case. He warned that those staging provocations against the country would bitterly regret it.