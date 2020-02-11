UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees Militant Attacks On Syrian, Russian Forces In Idlib Unacceptable

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:19 PM

Kremlin Sees Militant Attacks on Syrian, Russian Forces in Idlib Unacceptable

The Kremlin considers attacks by militants from Syria's Idlib unacceptable and considers it is necessary to stop any terrorist activity, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Kremlin considers attacks by militants from Syria's Idlib unacceptable and considers it is necessary to stop any terrorist activity, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"[Of utmost importance is the] suppression of any terrorist activity directed against the Syrian Armed Forces and against Russian military installations.

We consider similar sorties from Idlib unacceptable," Peskov told reporters in a daily briefing.

Peskov underscored Moscow's deep concern regarding the security situation in Idlib with regard to militant freedom.

"We actually did not hide our concern about the fact that, unfortunately, for a long time these terrorist groups have felt quite free in Idlib, in the Idlib zone. Most importantly, they do not only feel free, they also organize attacks and aggressive actions against both Syrians and our facilities," Peskov went on to say.

