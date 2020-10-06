Kremlin Sees No Elements of Lockdown in Current Anti-Coronavirus Measures - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Kremlin does not see that the Russian authorities' response measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus include elements of a potential lockdown and the national economy is not shutting down, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"You see that there are no elements of a lockdown yet. There have been decisions taken in individual regions regarding holidays. There are recommendations for elderly people who are at risk, but the economy has not closed. Everything is working. This is largely due to the fact that the health care system is in a state of mobilization, which gives us greater resistance to epidemiological threats," Peskov told reporters.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, announced on Tuesday that companies and organizations in the Russian capital must provide the information of employees who move to remote work in line with new guidance.

Peskov said that the Kremlin has its own departmental response center, although he added that data will be shared.

"We at least have our own departmental response center, and we will provide data on those who are remotely there," Peskov said in response to a journalist's question.

Lockdown measures in Moscow were eased significantly in July. The Russian COVID-19 response center announced on Tuesday morning that 4,082 new positive tests for the disease had been confirmed in the Russian capital over the preceding 24 hours.