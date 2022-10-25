UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Sees No Grounds For Positive Shifts In Ties With London With Prime Minister Change

October 25, 2022

Kremlin Sees No Grounds for Positive Shifts in Ties With London With Prime Minister Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Moscow does not see any prerequisites and grounds for hopes for positive shifts in relations with London with the change of new prime minister, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party, and as such, the country's next prime minister.

"No, at the moment, we do not see any prerequisites, there are no grounds, no hopes that there will be any positive developments in the foreseeable future. Russia maintains its openness and readiness to discuss the most difficult issues at the negotiating table, but not to the detriment of its own interests," Peskov told reporters.

