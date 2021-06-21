Kremlin Sees No Grounds for Reviewing Approach to US as 'Unfriendly Nation'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Kremlin so far sees no grounds for reviewing the approach to the United States as to an "unfriendly nation" as it is necessary to await implementations of the agreements reached during the meeting of presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden last week, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The heads of state still do not have the opportunity to talk about details because of the constant time pressure, they speak conceptually and in a framework. Details are then discussed at the working level. Therefore, before this implementation has not acquired an effective character, before we see any results of this implementation, there is no reason to change approaches," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman previously told Sputnik that there are no reasons yet for excluding the United States from the Russian list of "unfriendly" countries.

At the same time, Peskov said that the history of Russia-US relations knows cases when the agreements of the leaders have been deactivated at the working level.

"We really came across the situation when the leaders of states agree on one thing, but implementation is already underway, or rather not, along a completely different trajectory. I would very much like to hope that this time it will be different," the Kremlin spokesman said.