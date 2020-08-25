The Kremlin does not see any grounds to open an investigation into the sudden sickness of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as the exact substance that caused him to fall ill is still being determined, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Kremlin does not see any grounds to open an investigation into the sudden sickness of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as the exact substance that caused him to fall ill is still being determined, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Doctors at Berlin's Charite clinic said earlier this week that Navalny was poisoned but the tests to determine the exact substance continued. Russian doctors disagree with this assessment.

Peskov remarked that the medical investigation was still ongoing.

"This is what doctors are doing," Peskov said in response to a journalist's comment that some Western countries urged Russia to investigate the situation with Navalny.

To a follow-up question on whether there could be a criminal case as well as a medical one, Peskov said that there "must be a reason for an investigation."

"The substance must be found first, to understand what caused this condition. There must be grounds for investigation. For now, we are seeing a comatose patient," the spokesman said.

The most important thing right now is to help Navalny get well, Peskov said.