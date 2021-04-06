UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees No Intentions From Kiev To Take Control Of Its Forces In Donbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Kremlin does not see Ukraine's intentions to move away from military rhetoric and take control of its forces in Donbas, where the situation remains difficult, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"So far we see no intentions of the Ukrainian side to somehow calm down, move away from the militant rhetoric ... take control of units of their armed forces, which are directly next to the demarcation line, which in fact are most often the reason for these provocations. The main thing is that nothing should provoke again military hostilities of the Ukrainian armed forces in relation to their own people," Peskov told reporters.

