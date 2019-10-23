Moscow sees no steps by Kiev that would enable the holding of the next Normandy Four summit on Donbas crisis settlement, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that Ukraine has fulfilled all obligations on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

Zelenskyy said earlier in the day that since Kiev had done everything that depended on it, it expected the Normandy Four leaders to convene in near future.

"We see no changes in the situation that would contribute to preparations for the Normandy Four summit," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that Kiev had not yet formulated a clear approach to the so-called Steinmeier formula and had not fulfilled agreements on disengagement of troops and hardware near Donbas' Petrivske and Zolote.