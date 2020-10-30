Kremlin Sees No Link Between Attack on Tatarstan Police, Events in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Kremlin does not see any link between the events in Russia's Tatarstan, where a 16-year-old teenager was killed after injuring a police officer with a knife, and the deadly terror attack in France's Nice, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, three people were killed in a knife attack in a church in Nice.

French President Emmanuel Macron qualified the incident as an Islamist terrorist attack. The 21-year-old suspected perpetrator, who was shouting "Allahu Akbar", was promptly detained by the police.

"Obviously, there is some criminal trace. This is a criminal offense, there will certainly be an investigation, but I think everything is obvious ... This is a criminal offense, how can there be any link?" Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin sees the Tatarstan incident as continuation of the events in France.