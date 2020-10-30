UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees No Link Between Attack On Tatarstan Police, Events In France

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Sees No Link Between Attack on Tatarstan Police, Events in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Kremlin does not see any link between the events in Russia's Tatarstan, where a 16-year-old teenager was killed after injuring a police officer with a knife, and the deadly terror attack in France's Nice, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, three people were killed in a knife attack in a church in Nice.

French President Emmanuel Macron qualified the incident as an Islamist terrorist attack. The 21-year-old suspected perpetrator, who was shouting "Allahu Akbar", was promptly detained by the police.

"Obviously, there is some criminal trace. This is a criminal offense, there will certainly be an investigation, but I think everything is obvious ... This is a criminal offense, how can there be any link?" Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin sees the Tatarstan incident as continuation of the events in France.

More Stories From World

